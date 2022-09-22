Coast Guard Search and Rescue operation near Pylos

Τhe Joint Rescue and Coordination Center (EKSEDA) is conducting widescale search and rescue operation is underway southwest of Pylos in Messinia on Thursday.

According to information from the Hellenic Coast Guard, EKSEDA was informed that a wooden sailing vessel was in a precarious position with a significant number of people aboard.

The Nordic Anna container ship, registered in Portugal, rescued 82 people and the Kool Baltic ship, registered in Liberia, rescued a further three. The ships sailed to the port city of Kalamata where those rescued were safely moved ashore.

There are currently one ship and one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle being used to search the area for any missing people.

Earlier on Thursday, the Hellenic Coast Guard also rescued 49 people after their vessel crashed near Leros.