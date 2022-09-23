NEWS

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released

Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released

A 56-year-old teacher who was arrested for possession of a large number of child sexual abuse images has been released on restrictive conditions after testifying before an investigating magistrate in Thessaloniki.

Following an investigation by its electronic crime division, police raided the man’s home and found about 10,000 files containing child pornographic material on a hard drive and a flash drive, which were confiscated. According to the case file, the files include photos and videos of minors under the age of 15.

The man reportedly testified that he was an “art fan” who, in the search for art-related material online, downloaded a large amount of material that, unbeknown to him, included child pornography.

“I was not aware of the content. I didn’t share it with others and I never opened many of the files,” he allegedly said.

The prosecutor and magistrate in the case decided to release the man on condition that he not leave the country and that he present himself regularly at his local police precinct. [AMNA]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 
NEWS

Chania lawyer injured in knife attack 

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit
NEWS

Europol data practices target of EU privacy watchdog lawsuit

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker
NEWS

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant
NEWS

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation
NEWS

Man arrested in Halkidiki after teen rape accusation

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of rape suspect
NEWS

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of rape suspect