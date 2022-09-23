Thessaloniki teacher (56) found with 10,000 child sexual abuse images released

A 56-year-old teacher who was arrested for possession of a large number of child sexual abuse images has been released on restrictive conditions after testifying before an investigating magistrate in Thessaloniki.

Following an investigation by its electronic crime division, police raided the man’s home and found about 10,000 files containing child pornographic material on a hard drive and a flash drive, which were confiscated. According to the case file, the files include photos and videos of minors under the age of 15.

The man reportedly testified that he was an “art fan” who, in the search for art-related material online, downloaded a large amount of material that, unbeknown to him, included child pornography.

“I was not aware of the content. I didn’t share it with others and I never opened many of the files,” he allegedly said.

The prosecutor and magistrate in the case decided to release the man on condition that he not leave the country and that he present himself regularly at his local police precinct. [AMNA]