Municipal fees to be scrapped

Municipal fees to be scrapped
Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis stressed on Saturday that the municipal authority aims to reduce municipal fees by the end of the year, while continuing all the small and large projects under way in the city center and surrounding neighborhoods. 

Speaking on Skai television, Bakoyannis also highlighted the municipal authority’s plans to tackle the energy crisis, stressing that “we are responding with a leap forward, a leap toward the future that we have been planning for a very long time.”

“We are changing the city’s lights, replacing tens of thousands of bulbs with LED,” he said, making it clear that no project in the city, big or small, will be “frozen” because of the crisis.

