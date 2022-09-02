One injured in fire at gas cylinder stockists in central Athens

One person has been injured as a result of fire that broke out in a gas cylinder stockists in central Athens.

Firefighters are continuing to fight the blaze, which broke out amid a series of explosions shortly before 4 p.m. on Acharnon Street.

The fire quickly spread to the upper floors of the five-storey building.

Three people were rescued from the upper floors of the building

The team of 36 firefighters at the scene are being assisted by army, ambulance staff as well as gas company and gas network company officials.