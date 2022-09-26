NEWS

Mitarakis refutes Spiegel, Channel 4 reports on Evros 38

Mitarakis refutes Spiegel, Channel 4 reports on Evros 38

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis sent a letter of response to Channel 4 and Der Spiegel regarding the reports they published about the 38 migrants stranded on an islet in the Evros River on Greece’s border with Turkey.

Greece, he noted, has been unfairly criticized and its reputation unfairly tarnished. The minister reiterated that the accusations that the 38 migrants were on Greek territory are false.

He also noted that even the NGO HumanRights360, which represents the group of 38 applicants at the European Court of Human Rights, admitted that the islet where the migrants were located is within Turkish territory.

In fact, he stressed, the group clarifies that the Hellenic Police, the Hellenic Armed Forces and the Greek government have pointed out from the beginning that the islet was located in Turkish territory.

“If we had acted, Greece would have violated the Turkish border,” he said in the letter.

Regarding the reports of a dead child in Evros, he stressed that it is clear from the facts and from the available photographic material that has been collected that there is no evidence of either a missing child or a dead child.

He said that the testimony to the European Court of Human Rights referred to four children (born 2013, 2013, 2017 & 2018) and that they are all alive and well in Greece.

He also said that no fifth child has been reported, and no fifth child appears in any of the photos.

As for the child who was reported to have been stung by a scorpion, Mitarakis stressed that they are in good health, adding that no person required hospitalization after the initial checkup.

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
26 arrested with forged travel documents in Crete
NEWS

26 arrested with forged travel documents in Crete

Fire breaks out at Lesvos refugee facility
NEWS

Fire breaks out at Lesvos refugee facility

ECRI: Improvements in human rights, problems with LGBTQI, Roma, migrants
NEWS

ECRI: Improvements in human rights, problems with LGBTQI, Roma, migrants

Coast Guard Search and Rescue operation near Pylos
NEWS

Coast Guard Search and Rescue operation near Pylos

Coast Guard searching for six migrants after boat crash near Leros
NEWS

Coast Guard searching for six migrants after boat crash near Leros

Turkey’s accusations about migration are ‘preposterous,’ says Greek PM
NEWS

Turkey’s accusations about migration are ‘preposterous,’ says Greek PM