Phone tapping case a ‘double scandal,’ Androulakis testifies

The wiretapping case is “a double scandal” in that involves “illegal surveillance” and a subsequent “cover up,” PASOK-KINAL party leader Nikos Androulakis told a parliamentary inquiry on Friday, according to party sources.

Party sources said that Androulakis, who testified to a parliamentary inquiry into the electronic surveillance of his mobile phone by the Greek intelligence service EYP, described the case as “not a personal issue but an issue of democracy, one pointing to an institutional crisis and the undermining of control mechanisms.”

Addressing MPs on the committee, Androulakis is understood to have said that the scandal revealed a culture of governance that was “centralist and permeated by arrogance and a sense of darkly decadent and absolute power.”

These conditions increased citizens’ distrust in trust in the political system as it sent a message of impunity and unaccountability of the political and economically powerful at the expense of the people and the public interest, he added.

This meant authorities could spy on whoever they liked without any reason or being held to account, he said.

PASOK-KINAL’s leader also criticized the prime minister’s personal choice for the head of EYP, accusing him of making a purely partisan choice and actually changing the rules to appoint someone without relevant experience at a time of critical geopolitical upheaval.

“We are faced with a double scandal: a scandal of illegal surveillance and the scandal of a cover-up,” Androulakis said, noting the fact that his surveillance and his classification as a “security risk” for the country had coincided with the start of his campaign for the PASOK leadership.

“It would seem, rather, that I was a risk to your party’s interests and your party’s plans,” he added, addressing ruling New Democracy MPs on the committee. [AMNA]