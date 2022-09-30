NEWS

Parliamentary wiretapping committee completes hearings

Parliamentary wiretapping committee completes hearings
[InTime News]

The parliamentary committee investigating the phone-tapping scandal completed hearing testimony from witnesses on Friday.

PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis was the last person to testify. He reported described the affair as “a double scandal.”

The political parties comprising the committee are expected to present their reports by October 10.

Opposition parties disagreed with the majority decision of the committee to hear no more witnesses, charging that the committee’s work had concluded too quickly.

Androulakis raised the issue after the European Parliament notified him that his phone had been hacked, which led to a series of events, including the resignations by the National Intelligence Service chief and his liaison at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office. [AMNA]

 

 

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Phone tapping case a ‘double scandal,’ Androulakis testifies
NEWS

Phone tapping case a ‘double scandal,’ Androulakis testifies

Tsipras says wiretapping scandal endangers democracy
NEWS

Tsipras says wiretapping scandal endangers democracy

New surveillance framework planned
NEWS

New surveillance framework planned

Sparks fly over wiretapping witnesses
NEWS

Sparks fly over wiretapping witnesses

One more MP files complaint over attempted phone hacking
NEWS

One more MP files complaint over attempted phone hacking

First witnesses in Androulakis’ wiretapping to be heard on Sept. 13
NEWS

First witnesses in Androulakis’ wiretapping to be heard on Sept. 13