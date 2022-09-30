Parliamentary wiretapping committee completes hearings

The parliamentary committee investigating the phone-tapping scandal completed hearing testimony from witnesses on Friday.

PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis was the last person to testify. He reported described the affair as “a double scandal.”

The political parties comprising the committee are expected to present their reports by October 10.

Opposition parties disagreed with the majority decision of the committee to hear no more witnesses, charging that the committee’s work had concluded too quickly.

Androulakis raised the issue after the European Parliament notified him that his phone had been hacked, which led to a series of events, including the resignations by the National Intelligence Service chief and his liaison at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office. [AMNA]