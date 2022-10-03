NEWS

Unruly passenger forced landing, had fake ID

A 41-year-old Tunisian man was arrested Monday for alleged disorderly behavior on a commercial flight that prompted the pilot to make an unscheduled landing in the northern city of Thessaloniki, police said.

The suspect had been traveling on a Tunisair flight from Istanbul to Tunis. Police detained him after the plane landed.

Police later said that he was traveling on false documents and that he had a prior drug-related conviction in Greece.

The man, who as charged with disrupting the safety of public transport, was due to appear in court Tuesday. [AP]

Transport Migration

