Experts present key points for school education reform

Streamlining and restructuring the curriculum, placing greater emphasis on “essential” subjects, developing critical thinking and cultivating an interest in current affairs are among the key recommendations made by a committee of experts advising the Education Ministry on primary and secondary education reform.

Seen by Kathimerini, the committee’s report comes after experts analyzed the results of the first student assessment test to be conducted in this country on pupils in their final year of elementary and middle school. Dubbed the “Greek PISA” after the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development’s program, it was carried out in Modern Greek language and math on 11,411 students.

The report also seeks to “make the test’s aims even clearer to the educational community,” committee member Chrysa Sofianopoulou, an associate professor and coordinator of the OECD’s PISA program in Greece, told Kathimerini.