NEWS

Experts present key points for school education reform

Experts present key points for school education reform

Streamlining and restructuring the curriculum, placing greater emphasis on “essential” subjects, developing critical thinking and cultivating an interest in current affairs are among the key recommendations made by a committee of experts advising the Education Ministry on primary and secondary education reform.

Seen by Kathimerini, the committee’s report comes after experts analyzed the results of the first student assessment test to be conducted in this country on pupils in their final year of elementary and middle school. Dubbed the “Greek PISA” after the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development’s program, it was carried out in Modern Greek language and math on 11,411 students.

The report also seeks to “make the test’s aims even clearer to the educational community,” committee member Chrysa Sofianopoulou, an associate professor and coordinator of the OECD’s PISA program in Greece, told Kathimerini.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
University pick based on proximity, job prospects 
HIGHER EDUCATION

University pick based on proximity, job prospects 

Greek universities to market English-language degree programs
STUDY IN GREECE

Greek universities to market English-language degree programs

Few foreign researchers in Greek universities
NEWS

Few foreign researchers in Greek universities

Athens University dorm revamp focuses on energy
NEWS

Athens University dorm revamp focuses on energy

Campus was ‘staging ground’ for crime gangs, says police
NEWS

Campus was ‘staging ground’ for crime gangs, says police

Lawlessness rife in campus building
NEWS

Lawlessness rife in campus building