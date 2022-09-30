Athens University dorm revamp focuses on energy

The University of Athens is embarking on a radical upgrade of its student dormitories, making them safer, more comfortable and accessible, but also much more eco-friendly.

The effort is part of ProGETonE, a collaborative project bringing together 13 European institutions developing new ways to renovate buildings. These include improving seismic safety by adding a metal exoskeleton that also allows the addition of spaces like room extensions and balconies, and drastically reducing their energy needs with increased insulation.

The UoA project will start with one of the four dorms on its Zografou campus. “The energy efficiency we are aiming for far exceeds your typical renovation,” UoA Rector Thanos Dimopoulos tells Kathimerini. “By incorporating renewable energy sources, meaning photovoltaic systems, the project aims to create student dorms with almost zero energy consumption.”