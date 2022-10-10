NEWS

Closer US-Greek defense cooperation irks Erdogan

Closer US-Greek defense cooperation irks Erdogan
[AP]

For all the talk about a possible rupture with the West, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan actually wishes to mend his frayed relationship with Washington. But there are obstacles to that, including a Congress skeptical about Turkey’s demand to buy 40 F-16 fighter planes and 80 upgrade kits.

At the same time, Turkey, long used to being the indispensable NATO ally in the Eastern Mediterranean, is growing alarmed as the US invests in upgrading the northeastern Greek port of Alexandroupoli.

Turkey, kicked out of the F-35 advanced fighter program because of its purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile systems, is running low on F-16 spare parts.

Some experts believe that far less than 50% of Turkey’s 260 F-16 fighters are operational, which explains the fact that recent overflights over Greek airspace in the Aegean are mostly being conducted with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Defense Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
In Cyprus, Panagiotopoulos pledges defense of sovereignty
NEWS

In Cyprus, Panagiotopoulos pledges defense of sovereignty

Turkish UAVs conduct flights over Greek islets
NEWS

Turkish UAVs conduct flights over Greek islets

Ankara eyes bigger military in Anatolia, Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus
NEWS

Ankara eyes bigger military in Anatolia, Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Kinaros

Sweden moves closer to NATO, lifts arms embargo on Turkey
NEWS

Sweden moves closer to NATO, lifts arms embargo on Turkey

Turkish UAV flies over islet of Kinaros
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over islet of Kinaros