SYRIZA, PASOK parties table their reports on Androulakis’ surveillance

Greek opposition parties SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance and PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) accused the government of an attempted cover-up in their reports on the wiretapping scandal, tabled on Monday following the conclusion of hearings by the Parliament’s Investigative Committee last week.

The committee, majority-led by ruling Conservative MPs, investigated the “violation of the communication privacy of PASOK-KINAL president and MEP Nikos Androulakis by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and/or by other individuals or legal entities, the confirmed attempt to intercept his cellphone with the malicious software Predator, its illegal use in Greece and the investigation for the existence of liability by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and any other involved individual or legal entity.”

Key points of either report were publicized by the parties the same day.

Main opposition SYRIZA said it had reached five conclusions: a) the prime minister’s “main concern is not for the truth and finding out the truth, but to cover up and eradicate facts that could lead to attributing to him both political and possibly criminal responsibility, b) “It is clear by now that there are no national security interest (justifications) for the wire tappings being investigated,” c) “There is ample evidence that EYP used the illegal software Predator along with official intercepts,” d) the fact that the prime minister knew of the wire tapping “is also proven by his closest relationship with his secretary general and nephew Grigoris Dimitriadis” and other appointments that Syriza cites, and e) the prime minister’s knowledge of phone tapping is also proven by the legislative attempts of the government “through the government’s Vice President and very close colleague” Panagiotis Pikrammenos.

PASOK-KINAL said: a) the stance of ruling New Democracy MPs on the committee “played a key role in the organized government plan of a cover-up” of the illegal tappings, by “excluding all necessary witnesses and proof material,” b) there was no support to the claim there was a reason of national security to order the phone tapping of Androulakis, “therefore, the phone tapping was illegal,” and c) changing EYP’s method of operation is necessary, as is enforcing the role of prosecutors signing off on orders, and the role of the communication security watchdog, ADAE.

[AMNA]