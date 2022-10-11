NEWS

Opposition presses government over energy prices

[InTime News]

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras asked the government Monday to clarify whether it intends to reduce indirect taxes on food and fuel to provide substantial relief for society amid a steep rise in inflation. 

Submitting a question to Parliament, Tsipras said the government “stubbornly refuses” to regulate the energy market with a cap on the wholesale and retail price of electricity, limit the profit margin of energy producers, proceed “with real taxation of surplus profits and renationalization of [power utility] PPC, so that it can function as a public utility.” He also called on the government to increase checks to stop profiteering. 

Tsipras notes that for September 2022 alone, the windfall profits for the electricity providers of residential and commercial customers amount to 485 million euros.

Politics

