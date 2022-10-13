Father of Kolonos rape victim arrested for drug possession

The father of a 12-year-old girl from the district of Kolonos in western Athens who was raped and pimped by a 53-year-old shopkeeper was arrested on Wednesday night for drug possession.

The arrest happened after police found a small quantity of drugs in the house of the family and is unrelated to the primary investigation into the sexual exploitation of the young girl, police sources said.

The victim’s 37-year-old mother was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly facilitating in the sexual exploitation of her daughter.

The 53-year-old shopkeeper, Elias Michos, and 42-year-old Giannis Sofianidis, accused of being among the men who sexually abused the minor, were led to jail after testifying before an investigative magistrate.

The two men have reportedly denied raping the child but admitted having “sexual relations” with her.