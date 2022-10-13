NEWS

Father of Kolonos rape victim arrested for drug possession

Father of Kolonos rape victim arrested for drug possession
[Intime News]

The father of a 12-year-old girl from the district of Kolonos in western Athens who was raped and pimped by a 53-year-old shopkeeper was arrested on Wednesday night for drug possession.

The arrest happened after police found a small quantity of drugs in the house of the family and is unrelated to the primary investigation into the sexual exploitation of the young girl, police sources said.

The victim’s 37-year-old mother was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly facilitating in the sexual exploitation of her daughter.

The 53-year-old shopkeeper, Elias Michos, and 42-year-old Giannis Sofianidis, accused of being among the men who sexually abused the minor, were led to jail after testifying before an investigative magistrate. 

The two men have reportedly denied raping the child but admitted having “sexual relations” with her.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp
NEWS

Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring
NEWS

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring

Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested
NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested

Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme
NEWS

Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme

Man arrested for sexually abusing daughter
NEWS

Man arrested for sexually abusing daughter

Police to launch tender at end-October for body cams
NEWS

Police to launch tender at end-October for body cams