Missing teen was kidnapped, sexually abused, charity says

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Nikaia, a district near the port of Piraeus, on October 7, was found in Markopoulo, east Attica, on Wednesday, but a child protection charity says the girl was kidnaped and sexually abused.

The charity Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) said in a press release the girl was abducted by an unspecified number of adults in Nikaia and “experienced horrors” in their hands.

“She had a horrible time with them these days and was abused both physically and sexually,” charity President Kostas Giannopoulos told Mega channel on Thursday, adding that her kidnapers “were forced” to let her go because of the publicity her disappearance attracted.

The teen has now been reunited with her family while a psychologist from the charity is providing psychological, he said.