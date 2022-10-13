NEWS

Missing teen was kidnapped, sexually abused, charity says

Missing teen was kidnapped, sexually abused, charity says

A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Nikaia, a district near the port of Piraeus, on October 7, was found in Markopoulo, east Attica, on Wednesday, but a child protection charity says the girl was kidnaped and sexually abused. 

The charity Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) said in a press release the girl was abducted by an unspecified number of adults in Nikaia and “experienced horrors” in their hands. 

“She had a horrible time with them these days and was abused both physically and sexually,” charity President Kostas Giannopoulos told Mega channel on Thursday, adding that her kidnapers “were forced” to let her go because of the publicity her disappearance attracted.

The teen has now been reunited with her family while a psychologist from the charity is providing psychological, he said.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Father of Kolonos rape victim arrested for drug possession
NEWS

Father of Kolonos rape victim arrested for drug possession

Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp
NEWS

Investigation into accounts of alleged child rapist and pimp

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring
NEWS

Eleven arrested in Crete for involvement in drug trafficking ring

Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested
NEWS

Mother of 12-year-old rape victim arrested

Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme
NEWS

Cyprus to revoke 10 more passports issued under discredited citizenship scheme

Man arrested for sexually abusing daughter
NEWS

Man arrested for sexually abusing daughter