‘Wild West’ at protected Zakynthos marine park

When it comes to environmental protection in Greece, it is “still like the Wild West, where anyone can do what they like without regard for the law,” the World Wildlife Fund has said, lamenting the drastic reduction of a fine levied against a businessman for flagrant violations of conservation rules of the Zakynthos National Marine Park. 

The unnamed businessperson was fined 200,000 euros in 2018 by the Regional Authority of the Ionian Islands for significant, unlicensed interventions in an area that is also protected under Natura 2000. Last May, however, that fine was slashed to 10,000 euros even though he allegedly expanded his activities further.

WWF is among four respected environmental protection groups that are active in the area and are calling for action to stop the development, along with the marine park’s managing body, which comes under the purview of the Environment Ministry.

