Church seeking to make the most of its real estate

A new effort will be launched by the Church of Greece to utilize its property, with Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens raising the issue during a recent meeting of the Holy Synod. 

“Ninety-six percent of [property] has been scattered. Today, 4% of it remains. This, if utilized, will help the Church’s goals,” the archbishop said.

”In our many discussions with the prime minister, we agreed to start our cooperation from the ecclesiastical estate of Schistos-Skaramagas,” the archbishop said. At the presentation of the project in Schistos, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed his willingness to resolve “chronic pending issues that have been plaguing the Church of Greece.”

In 2018, a joint communique of the Church and the state provided for the creation of a fund for the exploitation of ecclesiastical property, dealing with properties disputed between the state and the Church since 1952.

