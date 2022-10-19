Probe launched into leak of child rape victim’s interview with psychologist

Τhe Athens Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an investigation after testimony given to police authorities by the 12-year-old girl was who was raped and systematically pimped by a 53-year-old man, with the alleged collusion of her mother, was leaked to the media.

The girl made her remarks to a child psychologist, in the context of the investigation being carried out by police in the case that unfolded in the suburb of Kolonos between April and August. She refers to repeated rapes by 53-year-old Ilias Michos and by other men at a brothel he took her to.

The probe is seeking to identify who had access to the file and leaked the statement in its entirety, violating confidentiality rules for the protection of the minor. The National Broadcasting Council is also examining the leak, while the journalists’ union (ESIEA) issued a statement, noting that journalistic ethics must be respected.