Protest over Thessaloniki student fall turns violent

A riot erupted on Tuesday at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki during a demo in solidarity with a 19-year-old student who fell from the second floor of the Law School building.

According to local media, people with their faces covered attacked riot police who were stationed at one of the campus entrances with stones. The police responded with flash-bang grenades and chased the rioters to the Philosophy Faculty.

The 19-year-old student is reportedly being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Thessaloniki’s Papanikolaou hospital. According to initial reports, he was sitting on a window ledge when he fell for yet unknown reasons.  

