Drive to curb demographic drain in rural mountains

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed on Tuesday to boost the development of the country’s rural mountain regions and curb their demographic decline, presenting a special development plan for the municipalities of Agrafa in Evrytania, Lake Plastira and Argithea in Karditsa.

“It is a development plan with a vision for the next day. So that we can put into practice what is for me a national priority,” Mitsotakis said during a visit to Agrafa, stressing that the government will attempt to reverse the demographic aging in mountainous regions.

“Young people must come back. Children born here must have a reason to stay, to live and work. For that to happen, there has to be the right infrastructure and conditions for development,” he noted. Mitsotakis said the government is prioritizing those who feel “forgotten.”

“With this government and with me as prime minister, there are no two-tier citizens,” he noted.

