Police arrested man, 54, accused of raping 14-year-old daughter

In the latest incident involving the sexual abuse of a minor, police arrested a 54-year-old man accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter.

According to reports, the girl told police officers that her father had been raping her since she was 11 years old.

The suspect, who is a resident of Drapetsona, in southwestern Athens appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday charged with committing sexual acts with a minor under the age of 14 and repeated sexual acts between relatives.

Crime

