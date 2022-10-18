Hooligan victim’s murder trial to be held in Thessaloniki

The trial of 12 suspects linked to the brutal killing of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos on February 1 will be held in Thessaloniki, a top prosecutor said Tuesday, dismissing a request from the victim’s family who cited safety concerns.

Kambanos, a supporter of local soccer club Aris, and his two friends, were attacked by supporters of rival club PAOK late at night on February 1. The suspects allegedly happened upon the victim by chance while on their way to attack a haunt of Aris supporters. After asking Kambanos and his two friends which club they supported, they attacked them. Kambanos, who was heard begging his attackers not to hit him anymore because he was hurting badly, died from knife wounds and blows to the head.

The decision by the Supreme Court prosecutor followed a recommendation by the head of the Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki, Angelos Kamilaris, who argued that there is no security issue that cannot be dealt with in the region’s mixed jury courts.

In July 22, the family of Kambanos requested that the trial be held in Athens, citing, among other reasons, the risk of demonstrations by soccer fan clubs and violence.

All 12 suspects linked to the killing are facing various charges ranging from murder and attempted murder to lesser and are currently in custody. The date of the trial is expected to be announced soon.