NEWS

Victim never expected to be raped at precinct

[Intime News]

A 19-year-old woman who reported that two police officers of the DIAS motorcycle squad raped her at the Omonia station in downtown Athens last Wednesday, said on Monday she went to the precinct voluntarily after accepting their offer of a tour, but never expected what happened next.

“I went of my own free will, but in no way did I think that everything that happened would happen. There was never any tour and straight away three police officers took me to the basement area,” she testified to the police’s internal affairs division, which is leading the investigation.

The two police officers, aged 24 and 27, who were arrested reject the charge, claiming that the sex was consensual. 

The young woman met the officers near the ISAP train station in Thiseio. 

One of the officers had a camera attached to his uniform, which has been seized as part of the investigation.

Crime

