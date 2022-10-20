NEWS

Crackdown on crime a top government priority

The government is planning new recruitments at the Attica Police Headquarters (GADA) as well as an increase in the number of night patrols to tackle rising crime rates, according to senior officials.

To this end, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the Ministry of Citizens’ Protection on Wednesday, stressing that the security of citizens is a key priority of the government.

“No crime will be left in the dark; Greece is a safe country that deals with every threat,” he said, noting that security is a fundamental right of citizens. 

“It is inextricably linked to stability, social peace, development and the right to progress, and constitutes a necessary condition for the unhindered exercise of every individual and social right,” he underlined.

The PM’s visit came on the heels of recent polls taken by the government, showing that 80% of people cite crime as a serious matter of concern.

Crime

