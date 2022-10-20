Man in Katerini arrested for rape of young girl

A 30-year-old man accused by a 12-year-old girl from northern Greece of rape was arrested and sent to pretrial detention on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the alleged crime was committed last August. The girl told police that the man approached her at a square in the town of Katerini where she was playing with a friend and convinced to follow him to his apartment where she was sexually abused.

After appearing before an investigative magistrate, he was sent to jail.

The investigation into the allegation is ongoing.