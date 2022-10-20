Missing couple found dead in Lefkada ravine

A man and a woman who went missing in Lefkada, western Greece, on Tuesday afternoon were found dead in a ravine at the south of the island.

The couple was found trapped in its car in an inaccessible area in Ponti and firefighters were trying to retrieve the bodies, the Fire service said.

According to local press they had called a local honey producer to say they were on their way but they never reached their destination. Their relatives filed a missing persons report on Wednesday.

Authorities launched a search operation in Athani and the surrounding areas in the southwest of the island to locate them on Thursday.