NEWS

Missing couple found dead in Lefkada ravine

Missing couple found dead in Lefkada ravine
[lefkadapress.gr]

A man and a woman who went missing in Lefkada, western Greece, on Tuesday afternoon were found dead in a ravine at the south of the island.

The couple was found trapped in its car in an inaccessible area in Ponti and firefighters were trying to retrieve the bodies, the Fire service said.

According to local press they had called a local honey producer to say they were on their way but they never reached their destination. Their relatives filed a missing persons report on Wednesday. 

Authorities launched a search operation in Athani and the surrounding areas in the southwest of the island to locate them on Thursday.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Thiva
NEWS

Pilot killed in small plane crash near Thiva

Police on alert after couple goes missing in Lefkada
NEWS

Police on alert after couple goes missing in Lefkada

Single-engine airplane crashes near motorway
NEWS

Single-engine airplane crashes near motorway

Thessaloniki University student rushed to hospital after fall
NEWS

Thessaloniki University student rushed to hospital after fall

Officials to visit Crete to assess flood damage
NEWS

Officials to visit Crete to assess flood damage

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion
NEWS

Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion