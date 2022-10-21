900 rallies and marches in Athens from Jan to Aug, minister says

University students hold banners outside Parliament against planned education reforms that would allow police to patrol campuses, in Athens, on February 11. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The streets of Athens saw a total of 900 rallies and marches took place in Athens in the first eight months of the year, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Friday, noting that streets were closed as a result in 314 cases.

Throughout Greece, there were 2,928 rallies and marches from January to August, shutting down streets in 86 cases,

In Thessaloniki, there were 441 rallies and marches and the streets shut down in 101 cases.

“We apply the law for marches, respecting the right to protest. We ensure free movement and the smooth functioning of social and economic life,” the minister said.