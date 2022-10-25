NEWS

Akar: Turkey will protect its interests in the Aegean, East Med

Akar: Turkey will protect its interests in the Aegean, East Med
[AP]

Turkey is determined to protect its rights and interests in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday, while accusing Greek politicians of being “divorced from reason and justice.”

In a thinly-disguised attack on Greece, Akar said that Turkey’s adversaries are seeking to muster international support against his country, adding that Ankara will never allow faits accomplis against its legitimate rights. 

“As we have done in the past, we are determined and able to protect our rights and our interests in the Aegean and the East Mediterranean, including Cyprus,” Akar said.

“Turkey is building its own missiles, its own helicopters, its own battleships. With the help of God, we will build our own fighter jet and our own armored vehicle… The genie is out of the bottle,” he said.

Akar also hit back at allegations from Athens that Ankara is pursuing an expansionist agenda, adding that “Greece is constantly provoking and threatening Turkey.”

Accusing Greek politicians of being “divorced from reason and justice,” he said that Turkey would continue efforts to turn the Aegean and the Mediterranean into “a sea of friendship for peace and stability,” based on “a fair distribution of wealth.”

Turkey Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan claims ‘not convincing anyone,’ Greece says
NEWS

Erdogan claims ‘not convincing anyone,’ Greece says

Tayfun launch a ‘message’ to Turkey’s adversaries, says Erdogan
NEWS

Tayfun launch a ‘message’ to Turkey’s adversaries, says Erdogan

Cavusoglu says US siding against Turkey in the Aegean, East Med
NEWS

Cavusoglu says US siding against Turkey in the Aegean, East Med

New rift opens between Erdogan, US
NEWS

New rift opens between Erdogan, US

Turkey asks Russia to construct second nuclear plant, report says
NEWS

Turkey asks Russia to construct second nuclear plant, report says

Turkey renews threats, test fires missile
NEWS

Turkey renews threats, test fires missile