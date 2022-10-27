Police rumble drugs racket

A man and a woman have appeared before a prosecutor accused of dealing in cannabis, which was delivered concealed as biscuits by unsuspecting taxi drivers in Athens.

Police said they arrested a 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman in the Agios Panteleimon district following an investigation.

The investigation revealed the man used social media to advertise his wares and to take orders. He would then deliver the orders, concealed in biscuit packaging, via unsuspecting taxi drivers to the buyer’s desired location.

In a search of the 32 year old’s home and three other houses, police found and confiscated quantities of raw and processed cannabis as well as seedlings, over 5,000 in cash, a precision weighing scales and equipment for the hydroponic cultivation of cannabis.