Mobster threats issued against Alimos authorities

The mayor of Alimos in southern Athens has pledged to make every effort to “bring order” to the area, which for years has been identified with mobsters and illegality.

“We have gone to great lengths to clear the Riviera of drugs and thugs, we won’t go back to the old days,” said Mayor Andreas Kondylis, who appealed to the judiciary to investigate reports of threats issued against him. Without naming specific businessmen, he said citizens had told him bouncers are threatening to take action in response to municipal inspections at coastal establishments and nightclubs.

Last summer Kondylis had asked beachside establishments to comply with the rules, particularly with regard to noise pollution. “Most cooperated, but there were exceptions,” he said.

The Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) has thrown its support behind Kondylis, urging an investigation into the threats.