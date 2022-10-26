NEWS

Mobster threats issued against Alimos authorities

Mobster threats issued against Alimos authorities

The mayor of Alimos in southern Athens has pledged to make every effort to “bring order” to the area, which for years has been identified with mobsters and illegality.

“We have gone to great lengths to clear the Riviera of drugs and thugs, we won’t go back to the old days,” said Mayor Andreas Kondylis, who appealed to the judiciary to investigate reports of threats issued against him. Without naming specific businessmen, he said citizens had told him bouncers are threatening to take action in response to municipal inspections at coastal establishments and nightclubs. 

Last summer Kondylis had asked beachside establishments to comply with the rules, particularly with regard to noise pollution. “Most cooperated, but there were exceptions,” he said.

The Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE) has thrown its support behind Kondylis, urging an investigation into the threats.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman hands herself in after acid attack on ex-husband
NEWS

Woman hands herself in after acid attack on ex-husband

Tougher measures being mulled for sex offenders
NEWS

Tougher measures being mulled for sex offenders

Thessaloniki Municipality to make perpetrators pay for school vandalism
NEWS

Thessaloniki Municipality to make perpetrators pay for school vandalism

Man, 28, turns himself in for deadly hit-and-run
NEWS

Man, 28, turns himself in for deadly hit-and-run

Man comes forward in child prostitution case, admits to online chats
NEWS

Man comes forward in child prostitution case, admits to online chats

Shots fired at house of vehicular manslaughter suspect
NEWS

Shots fired at house of vehicular manslaughter suspect