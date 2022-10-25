Woman hands herself in after acid attack on ex-husband

A 38-year-old woman wanted for the attempted murder of her estranged husband (36), after she attacked him with acid on Saturday, has handed herself into police on Crete.

The woman presented herself at Iraklio police station, accompanied by her lawyer.

The authorities had issued a warrant for her arrest on Monday.

In statements to the media, the woman said she threw the acid at her ex-husband because she got upset after a fight with him in a hotel room.