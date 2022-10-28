NEWS

Father killed drug addict son, police say

[INTIME]

Police say a 69-year-old man has killed his 41-year-old son in a suburb of Thessaloniki.

The man had bee found unconscious next to his son[‘s body on Wednesday. He is now at a hospital emergency unit under guard.

A coroner determined that the victim was killed by repeated hits in the head with a hoe. His father then swallowed a large quantity of an undetermined type of pills.

Father and son often fought because of the latter’s drug habit, neighbors have told police.

[AMNA]

Crime

