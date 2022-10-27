NEWS

Police release mugshots of 3 more alleged child rapists

Police on Thursday released the names and mugshots of three more suspects arrested in connection with the rape and pimping of a 12-year-old girl from Kolonos, central Athens.

The three men – named as Eftymios Kolothakis (34), Anatasios Lazaridis (32) and Nikolaos Kontaris (35) – were arrested separately last week.

Kolothakis and Lazaridis are charged with repeatedly having sex with a minor under 12 for a fee and Kontaris with one instance of the same offence.

Police, who issued the men’s details with the permission of a prosecutor, have asked anyone with information on the accused to telephone 210-647.6370 or 210-641.1111.

