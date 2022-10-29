Operation launched to bring crew member to safety

Authorities in Crete launched an operation on Saturday morning to transfer a 42-year-old crew member of a foreign-flagged cargo ship to hospital.

The freighter, which flies the Luxembourg flag, issued a distress signal while sailing 75 kilometers southwest of Paleochora, in the island’s southwestern tip.

The vessel said it was carrying 300 people. Weather conditions were described as extremely difficult.

The joint search and rescue coordination centre then launched an operation.

MarineTraffic data suggests the ship is named the Vertom Thea. The vessel appeared to have resumed course at around 9.30 a.m. [ERT, Ekathimerini]