NEWS FERRY STRIKE

Piraeus port stopping for 24hrs

Piraeus port stopping for 24hrs
[InTime News]

Ferry boats will remain tied up at Greece’s biggest port on Tuesday, as four unions representing workers at Piraeus call a 24-hour strike.

Running from 12.01 a.m. to 12 p.m., the action will affect all services to the islands of the Aegean.

In an announcement, the unions said the strike is in reaction to proposed plans to abolish collective labor agreements in the sector, saying this will eliminate their chief line of defense in protecting their rights, salaries and privileges.

The responsibility for Tuesday’s strike, they said, “lies exclusively with the government and the shipowners, who are set on abolishing everything that has been won with struggles and sacrifices.”

Shipping Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus port container workers to strike on Thursday
NEWS

Piraeus port container workers to strike on Thursday

Ferry strike ends as seafarers win 3% pay increase
NEWS

Ferry strike ends as seafarers win 3% pay increase

Strike keeps ferries docked at ports
NEWS

Strike keeps ferries docked at ports

Seamen’s union announces 48-hour strike starting Friday
NEWS

Seamen’s union announces 48-hour strike starting Friday

No extension to seamen’s strike
NEWS

No extension to seamen’s strike

Strike over salaries to halt Greek ferries for 2 days
NEWS

Strike over salaries to halt Greek ferries for 2 days