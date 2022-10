Ferry services resumed from the port of Piraeus, Greece’s largest, on Tuesday afternoon but a sailing ban remained in effect for the port of Lavrio due to gale-force winds blowing in the Aegean.

Passengers were also able to travel to Marmari, Evia, from Rafina but the service Agia Marina-Nea Styra was closed.

Earlier in the day, port authorities cancelled services to the Cyclades from Piraeus.