Three arrested over Aspropyrgos bus shooting

Police have arrested three suspects accused of firing at a bus with an airgun.

No one was injured in the attack which took place in Aspropyrgos, western Attica, on Sunday.

The bus was reportedly struck by bullets from a car that was passing it, the attackers fleeing the scene soon after. According to the same reports, the driver was able to evade the shots which shattered his window.

The suspects, aged 16, 25 and 28, will appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.