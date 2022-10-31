NEWS

Driver arrested for assaulting teenager at pedestrian crossing

Driver arrested for assaulting teenager at pedestrian crossing

A 22-year-old driver was arrested on Monday morning after assaulting a 17-year-old at a pedestrian crossing in Irakleio, Crete.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the student was trying to cross the road to get to school. The driver was driving aggressively and broke abruptly in front of the teenager, who responded by verbally berating the driver for scaring him. In response, the driver exited his car and proceeded to punch the teenager.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, he is expected to return home the same day, while the 22-year-old driver was arrested.

Crime

