Minister requests Albanian assistance in search for suspected rapist

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos reached out to his Albanian counterpart Bledi Cuci on Monday to ask for the full mobilization of Albania’s police forces to locate and apprehend a 45-year-old suspect who is accused of raping a woman in the Attica neighborhood of Palaio Faliro.

Border control forces confirmed that the man entered Greece on Thursday, as there was no indication of any misgivings on the Greek side. On Sunday, a 34-year-old woman accused the man of raping her at a bus stop, with a second woman also reporting a sexual assault in the vicinity. A piece of video evidence is currently being investigated by the police.

A representative of the Albanian government said that following the bulletin sent by the Greek police, the Albanian police has unleashed a full manhunt and is conducting extensive checks to locate and arrest the suspect.