Crucial delay feared as Mati fire trial postponed over venue

The trial into the deadly wildfire in Mati, east Attica, in 2018 started on Monday only to be adjourned until a bigger courtroom can be found to accommodate 21 defendants, over 210 witnesses, dozens of survivors and the relatives of the 104 people who perished in the flames in the popular seaside town.

The trial was adjourned until November 7, though Kathimerini understands the new courtroom at the Athens Court of First Instance that will be chosen to host the trial is not much bigger and will likely cause problems again.

The concern is that any more delays on top of those in the investigative and prosecutorial process will cause the statute of limitations to expire and the crimes the defendants are accused of being expunged.

The 21 defendants include former Attica governor Rena Dourou, as well as high-ranking municipal, civil protection, fire service and police officials.