NEWS

Doctors blast health bill

Doctors blast health bill

A draft bill allowing National Health System doctors to practice privately and even use public hospital facilities to treat their private patients has been criticized by both privately and publicly employed doctors.

Doctors in private practice claim the bill’s provisions constitute unfair competition and public service personnel say the bill undermines the operations of public hospitals.

Supporters of the bill claim it will allow especially poorly compensated young doctors in the national system to augment their income and attract more doctors to public hospitals. Already some doctors who left the National Health System for private practice have considered rejoining. 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Worker shortage hurts emergency response
EKAV

Worker shortage hurts emergency response

Essential medicines in short supply
NEWS

Essential medicines in short supply

Preparing for a double epidemic
NEWS

Preparing for a double epidemic

New labor relations in health system
NEWS

New labor relations in health system

Vaccination also saved critically ill, study finds
NEWS

Vaccination also saved critically ill, study finds

Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus
NEWS

Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus