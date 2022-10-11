NEWS

Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus

Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus

Ten more cases on West Nile virus were reported by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) in its weekly bulletin on Tuesday, taking the nationwide total since the start of the year to 278 cases.

EODY reported that of those 278 reported cases, 180 were severe, with patients developing serious illnesses like encephalitis and meningitis, which affect the central nervous system. 

The other 98 had mild symptoms like a fever that did not affect the central nervous system.

The virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, has also claimed 26 lives in Greece since the start of the year. All of the victims were 61 years old or above, with the average fatality age at 85 years old.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, about 80% of West Nile virus infections in humans are asymptomatic.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cancer hospital leads at-home care program
NEWS

Cancer hospital leads at-home care program

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start
NEWS

Covid wave looms in Europe as booster campaign makes slow start

ICU germs coming under the microscope in new study
NEWS

ICU germs coming under the microscope in new study

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health
NEWS

Pandemic takes toll on teenagers’ mental health

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts
NEWS

Unvaccinated healthcare workers to return to posts

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year
NEWS

Waiting times for surgeries can run well over a year