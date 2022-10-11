Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus

Ten more cases on West Nile virus were reported by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) in its weekly bulletin on Tuesday, taking the nationwide total since the start of the year to 278 cases.

EODY reported that of those 278 reported cases, 180 were severe, with patients developing serious illnesses like encephalitis and meningitis, which affect the central nervous system.

The other 98 had mild symptoms like a fever that did not affect the central nervous system.

The virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, has also claimed 26 lives in Greece since the start of the year. All of the victims were 61 years old or above, with the average fatality age at 85 years old.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, about 80% of West Nile virus infections in humans are asymptomatic.