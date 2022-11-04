Man (75) sentenced to ten years for child sexual abuse

A court in Central Greece imposed a ten-year prison sentence on a 75-year-old lawyer after he was found guilty of the repeated sexual abuse of a girl.

The man, from the city of Lamis, was arrested in 2019 on the charge of sexually abusing the girl, who was under the age of 12.

The mixed jury court in Amfissa found no mitigating circumstances in his plea and delivered a unanimous verdict.

During his trial, the accused denied the charges and insisted that the allegations were the result of the “scheming of the child’s mother in order to extract sums of money from him.”

The court ruled that due to the age of the man, he would serve his sentence at home. However, the application of the sentence was suspended pending an appeal. [AMNA]