Residents on Ionian Islands and Epirus warned about approaching storm

An emergency 112 alert has been issued to residents of the northern Ionian Islands and Epirus, warning them of dangerous weather conditions from early Saturday morning and calling on them to avoid unnecessary travel.

Speaking at an emergency briefing on the storm Eva, Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios said 112 messages may be sent to residents in other regions too.

He said the country’s firefighters have been placed on alert and urged citizens to follow the emergency recommendations.

On Thursday, the national weather service (EMY) waned that Eva, a low-pressure system, is expected to sweep into Greece from Italy late on Friday, bringing severe weather across the country.

From early Saturday until Sunday evening, many areas will see high levels of rain, locally high winds and lightning.