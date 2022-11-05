Authorities on alert as storm Eva approaches

The stakes are so high for Greece, they transcend party rivalry and even outweigh the need for governmental stability before and after the upcoming general elections, says the author. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]]

Authorities across the country are on high alert ahead of the impending arrival of the Eva bad weather front on Saturday, which is expected to last for at least 48 hours.

On Friday evening, residents of the northern Ionian Islands and Epirus received an emergency 112 alert, warning them of dangerous weather conditions from early Saturday morning and calling on them to avoid unnecessary journeys.

The bad weather front will initially hit western Greece before gradually moving inland, marked by cloud with localized rain and sporadic storms.

From midday, rain, wind and lightening can be expected in the Ionian Islands, western Central Greece and the western Peloponnese and from the evening in the eastern Peloponnese, the middle of Central Greece, eastern Thessaly, Western and Central Macedonia.

During the night, the bad weather is expected reach eastern Central Greece, Attica, Evia and the rest of Thessaly.

It will be increasingly cloudy in the rest of the country.

Visibility in the morning hours will be locally limited and fog will form in places in the east.

Southerly winds of force 4 to 6 can be expected in most places, with up force 7 in seas areas.

Temperatures will drop slightly in the west, with a maximum of 22 to 24 degrees in most places and 25 to 26 degrees in some parts of continental Greece.