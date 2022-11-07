NEWS

Revithoussa floating storage unit operational

Revithoussa floating storage unit operational
[InTime News]

The National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operations of its floating storage unit (FSU) at the islet of Revithoussa, west of Athens.

The first cargo to be unloaded was of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

The LNG cargo of some 140,000 cubic meters was transferred in a ship-to-ship (STS) unloading process, the first time that this procedure was carried out in Greek territorial waters.

The specific cargo is intended to cover part of the strategic reserve for the power generation units that cannot operate with alternative fuel.

The Revithoussa LNG storage facility is part of a national plan to ensure the country’s energy supplies in case of a decision to ban Russian gas imports. [AMNA]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants
NEWS

Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants

Prosecutor to investigate attack on student in Thessaloniki school
NEWS

Prosecutor to investigate attack on student in Thessaloniki school

Cretan man arrested for beating wife
NEWS

Cretan man arrested for beating wife

Greece, Cyprus slam ‘revisionist’ Turkish claims
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus slam ‘revisionist’ Turkish claims

Greece to ban sale of spyware amid wiretapping scandal
NEWS

Greece to ban sale of spyware amid wiretapping scandal

Ex-fire chief’s trial over Mati inquiry postponed until Sept. 2023
NEWS

Ex-fire chief’s trial over Mati inquiry postponed until Sept. 2023