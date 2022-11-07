Revithoussa floating storage unit operational

The National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) on Monday announced the start of operations of its floating storage unit (FSU) at the islet of Revithoussa, west of Athens.

The first cargo to be unloaded was of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the Mytilineos company.

The LNG cargo of some 140,000 cubic meters was transferred in a ship-to-ship (STS) unloading process, the first time that this procedure was carried out in Greek territorial waters.

The specific cargo is intended to cover part of the strategic reserve for the power generation units that cannot operate with alternative fuel.

The Revithoussa LNG storage facility is part of a national plan to ensure the country’s energy supplies in case of a decision to ban Russian gas imports. [AMNA]