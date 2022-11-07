NEWS

Cretan man arrested for beating wife

Cretan man arrested for beating wife
[Shutterstock]

A 44-year-old man was arrested in northeastern Crete on Sunday for beating his 44-year-old wife, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Monday.

According to the report, neighbours of the couple who lives in Gouves, in the municipality of Hersonissos, called the police after hearing the two quarrelling intensely on Sunday night. 

Officers who arrived at the scene found that the woman had been beaten on the head. The man was led before a prosecutor in Iraklio on Monday.

Crime

