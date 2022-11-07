Prosecutor to investigate attack on student in Thessaloniki school

The head of the Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki ordered a preliminary inquiry into the beating of a student in a private school in Thessaloniki.

The investigated offenses are those of causing dangerous and grievous bodily harm and fighting. The investigation is directed against the four students involved in the beating, but police will also look into their parents for possible neglect of the supervision of a minor.

The incident occurred on November 1, when two students who had previously argued and had been summoned in the school to discuss an online bullying incident involving both of them started fighting in the school yard. Four other teens who saw the incident attacked one of the two students.

The injured pupil was transferred to hospital while all students involved in the fighting were expelled, including the victim.