NEWS

Prosecutor to investigate attack on student in Thessaloniki school

Prosecutor to investigate attack on student in Thessaloniki school

The head of the Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki ordered a preliminary inquiry into the beating of a student in a private school in Thessaloniki.

The investigated offenses are those of causing dangerous and grievous bodily harm and fighting. The investigation is directed against the four students involved in the beating, but police will also look into their parents for possible neglect of the supervision of a minor.

The incident occurred on November 1, when two students who had previously argued and had been summoned in the school to discuss an online bullying incident involving both of them started fighting in the school yard. Four other teens who saw the incident attacked one of the two students. 

The injured pupil was transferred to hospital while all students involved in the fighting were expelled, including the victim.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cretan man arrested for beating wife
NEWS

Cretan man arrested for beating wife

Ex-fire chief’s trial over Mati inquiry postponed until Sept. 2023
NEWS

Ex-fire chief’s trial over Mati inquiry postponed until Sept. 2023

Man arrested for sexual harassment of teens
NEWS

Man arrested for sexual harassment of teens

Teen charged with murder of older brother
NEWS

Teen charged with murder of older brother

Authorities very slow to tackle child abuse cases
NEWS

Authorities very slow to tackle child abuse cases

Police make arrests after Athens shooting
NEWS

Police make arrests after Athens shooting