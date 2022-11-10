NEWS

Turkish UAV intrudes into Greek air space

[Shutterstock]

A Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a military drone, flew over the islet of Kandelioussa, in the eastern Aegean, on Thursday.

The UAV entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The incident occurred at 3.20 a.m. at a height of 19,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Kandelioussa, an uninhabited island, is located west of Nissyros in the Dodecanese.

