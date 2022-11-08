Two more Rafale jets arrive at Tanagra air base

Greece has received two more Rafale fighter jets from France, part of a defense agreement for the supply of a total 24 Dassault-made aircraft.

The jets were formally delivered to the Tanagra Air Base in the capital’s north on Tuesday.

Greece initially bought 18 of the French jets at a cost of 2.3 billion euros in late 2020 and ordered another six in September 2021.

